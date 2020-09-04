Man, woman arrested in connection with vehicle burglary near Fort Lauderdale beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have arrested two people who are believed to have been involved in at least one of numerous vehicle burglaries that occurred in public parking lots along the beach.

All of the burglaries occurred during the last month, authorities said.

According to police, detectives with the Fort Lauderdale Rapid Offender Control (ROC) Unit spotted a vehicle entering a parking lot at 3031 Sebastian St. on Sunday.

Authorities said a man got out of the front passenger seat and broke into a car, stealing a backpack and two handguns.

Detectives stopped the car as the duo was trying to leave, authorities said.

Police identified the suspects as Lametriss Lemon, 41, of Fort Lauderdale, and Clinton Walker, 34, of Sunrise.

Lemon faces charges of burglary and grand theft of a firearm, while Walker faces charges of burglary, grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other related charges.

Residents and visitors of the City of Fort Lauderdale are asked to report any suspicious activity to police at (954) 764-HELP. To report an emergency, call 911.