MIAMI – Miami police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 68-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Police said Raoul Jean Felix was last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Northwest 26th Street.

He was wearing a black shirt, khaki pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300.