Police: Lauderhill man shot multiple times after answering knock at the door

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Lauderhill that has police investigating to identify a possible suspect.

According to Lauderhill PD, officers responded to an apartment complex located at 2860 NW 55th Avenue in Lauderhill following 911 calls referencing a shooting.

When authorities arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to Broward Health Ft. Lauderdale in serious condition.

Police spoke with a friend of the victim, who said she was in the bathroom when she heard a knock at the door and then several shots being fired. She then called the police after finding her friend laying on the floor.

Authorities have not released any information regarding a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.