Former Broward TOPS driver accused of molesting disabled rider

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A former employee of First Transit, the contractor for the Broward County Transportation Options Program (TOPS), was arrested Tuesday, more than a year after he was accused of molesting a disabled man while he was working as a driver for the transportation service.

According to an arrest report, the victim told authorities that Jakeem Quayshonne Jackson, now 29, touched his genitals over his pants while the victim was on the bus on May 11, 2019.

Police said the 35-year-old victim is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of a spinal cord injury when he was 3 years old, but he does not have mental disabilities.

The victim told authorities that Jackson picked him up from his home and was taking him to another location in western Miramar when the incident occurred.

According to the arrest report, surveillance video shows Jackson reaching toward the victim’s genitals and the victim appearing to get upset.

Police said the video also shows Jackson adjusting the victim’s clothing, tie and hair, “as if he had been in an accepted relationship within which that would be allowed.”

According to the arrest report, Jackson also “conversed boldly” with the victim, asking him several personal questions, including whether he had a girlfriend.

The victim told authorities that Jackson pulled over at one point and asked him to show him his penis, but he said “no.”

The victim said he resisted Jackson’s actions by putting his arm and elbow down at his side.

He said he didn’t resist further because he is in a wheelchair, was in a locked vehicle and believed Jackson was a dangerous man.

The victim said Jackson told him to keep the incident a secret when he was finally dropped off.

According to his arrest report, Jackson resigned from First Transit after representatives from the company called him to question him about a complaint they received about the incident.

Authorities said the made multiple unsuccessful attempts to contact Jackson before two detectives went to his home on Dec. 10. and left him a card to call them.

Police said Jackson called them the following day and agreed to meet with a detective regarding the allegations against him, claiming he had already been cleared of wrongdoing by First Transit.

According to the arrest report, the general manager of First Transit said they did not clear Jackson because the video showed that he inappropriately secured the victim in the vehicle, although they could not clearly see his hands touching the victim’s genitals.

Police said Jackson later canceled the appointment with the detective and declined to speak with him.

Footage of the incident and related files were placed into evidence and a copy was submitted to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office, the arrest report stated.

Jackson faces a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation on a disabled person.