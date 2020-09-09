Search continues for missing Miami girl who ‘may be in danger’

MIAMI – More than three days after 10-year-old Randi Canion vanished from her home in Miami, police have reason to believe the missing girl may be in harm’s way.

“We just need the public’s help in finding this young girl who may be in danger,” said Officer Michael Vega of the Miami Police Department.

Law enforcement issued this amber alert for Canion on Tuesday.

She was last seen Saturday at her home on North Bayshore Drive, near NE 79th Street.

Officers say Canion has run away from home at least three other times — but in those cases, they say she made sure to stay in touch with family. This time, the family says they have not heard from her at all.

“In none of the other times she’s run away has it gone for this long, and they’ve also had some sort of communication with her,” Vega said.

A woman who identified herself as Canion’s guardian tells Local 10 News she’s been caring for the girl for the past seven years, and that Canion’s biological mother lives out of state.

While the guardian doesn’t know where Canion would run off to, police say they believe she might be with a man who was last seen driving a white van.

If you have any information or know her whereabouts, please contact the Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111 or call 911.