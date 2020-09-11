2 in custody following police chase on Florida’s Turnpike

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man and a woman were taken into custody Friday morning following a police chase on Florida’s Turnpike in Broward County.

The chase ended at the Pompano Beach service station just north of Atlantic Boulevard.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesman Donald Prichard, detectives with BSO’s Pompano Beach Crime Suppression Team saw the man entering a store in the 500 block of Northwest 15th Street after concealing a gun around just before 10:15 a.m.

He said detectives then saw him leaving the store in “a suspicious manner” and getting into the driver’s seat of a white BMW.

Authorities attempted to pull the car over, but the man refused to stop, leading to a chase, Prichard said,

According to Prichard, deputies pursued the vehicle until the man bailed out at the service station and ran off.

Prichard said he eventually surrendered to deputies and was arrested.

A woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was also apprehended in the parking lot.

According to authorities, a stolen gun and drugs were recovered at the scene.

Prichard said the man involved in the chase is a convicted felon with an active warrant out of Osceola County for fleeing and eluding.

The man and woman’s identities have not yet been released.