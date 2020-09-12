Officer seen in video trying to save baby says ‘there was no waiting around’

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Surfside police officer on his way to work Friday stopped when he saw a mother pleading for help to save her newborn baby injured in a car crash.

“(The mother) has the baby in her arms . . .she’s ‘help, help, help, help my baby.’ I get out of the car. I glove up and do what I was trained to do,” Officer Joe Matthews of the Surfside Police Department said.

A witness recorded a video showing the frantic efforts to save the baby in the area of Northwest Second Avenue at Northwest 157th Street.

The video showed Matthews performing chest compressions on the 20-day-old boy. Matthews had just taken a refresher course on cardiopulmonary resuscitation two weeks ago, so he said he knew what to do.

“There was no waiting around. There was no going to the hospital. It was there and then and that was it,” Matthews said.

A Surfside police officer was on his way to work when he stopped to help a newborn baby after a car crash on Friday in Golden Glades. (Local 10 News)

The father and other two children were rushed to Ryder Trauma while the baby, accompanied by his mother, was airlifted by Miami-Dade’s rescue helicopter.

“Heart wrenching to know that the mother . . . the intensity just the trauma of 20 days. I can’t even imagine what she’s feeling. . .the emotions of the entire family,” Matthews said, heartbroken to learn the baby did not survive.

The father and two children are expected to be OK. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.