Shots fired as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck responds to scene

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck with three paramedics inside responding to a call on Sunday morning drove into the sound of gunshots.

The incident happened around 7:55 a.m. in the 1400 block of Northwest 71st Street.

Local 10 learned that they were heading to a call about someone who fell out of a bed at 1441 Northwest 71st St.

While pulling into the apartment complex, the crew heard the sound of gunshots and saw someone inside a blue sedan shooting a gun.

The crew left the scene to assess any damage. There was no damage to the truck and no one was injured during the shooting. Police are searching for the gunman.

Miami-Dade police are asking anyone with information to give them a call at (305) 476-5423 or call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477.