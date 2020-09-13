Some businesses will remain closed as South Florida prepares to move into Phase 2 of reopening

MIAMI – A downward trend in coronavirus cases has South Florida preparing for Phase 2 of reopening.

Some businesses will remain closed though, as the region is still keeping some precautions in place.

One of the biggest impacts will be paving the way for schools to start in-person teaching in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The news coming as a relief to many students, parents and teachers, especially after a particularly rocky start with virtual learning in Miami-Dade.

“Next week, we’re going into a special board meeting where these matters will be discussed,” Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he would release more details about what exactly can reopen on Monday, but there was one thing he wanted to make clear.

“Miami-Dade will not be opening up bars and nightclubs,” Gimenez said.

The same goes for Broward County, according to Mayor Dale Holness.

“We’re not opening bars,” Holness said. “Not in Broward not at this time.”

Holness said entering Phase 2 doesn’t really translate to much change in his county, but that they’ll start to look at reopening even more businesses and adding some events.

A school board meeting on Sept. 22nd will also determine when students can come back to the classroom.

One county where students will be back in school Monday is Monroe. Consistent positivity rates below seven percent contributed to the decision, but Mayor Heather Carruthers said she will re-close schools if rates go up again.

“I had hoped we had two more weeks to see if we have it under control, but we’re flexible and if we see a spike, we’ll roll those back,” Carruthers said.