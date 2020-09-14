Amazon hiring 1,300 workers in South Florida

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – With many people still struggling to find work during the coronavirus pandemic, there is some good news.

Amazon announced that it is hiring an additional 100,000 employees throughout the United States and Canada, and more than 1,300 of those jobs will be in South Florida.

Many of those will be at the company’s Opa-locka facility.

Jobs include processing and fulfilling customers' orders, but also management, safety, information technology and human resources.

Seattle-based Amazon says that it already has over 30,000 employees across Florida, and they say they’ve taken significant steps to keep workers safe in this environment.

“Health and safety is our number one priority. It always has been, but that’s especially important during this pandemic,” Heather MacDougal, Amazon’s VP of worldwide workplace health and safety, said Monday in a visit to the Opa-locka facility. “And we have put in 150 different process changes since the beginning of the pandemic. We’ve spent over $800 million, so far this year, to make changes to make our workplaces safer.”

Job candidates can learn more at amazon.com/apply.