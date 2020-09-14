Pedestrian fatally struck by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A Tri-Rail train fatally struck a male pedestrian Monday morning just north of Commercial Boulevard in Oakland Park, Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Miranda Grossman confirmed to Local 10 News.

According to Grossman, the accident occurred around 5 a.m.

Sky 10 was above the scene just after 6 a.m. as the train had already moved from the area, however, investigators remained at the scene.

Grossman said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene, as well as BSO homicide detectives and crime scene units.

She said no passengers were on board the train at the time.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.