Driver in stolen car leads police on lengthy chase that ends in Northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A police chase involving a stolen vehicle touched two counties before ending in Miami-Dade County Monday evening.

According to Miami Beach police, one subject has been detained as detectives are in the early stages of their investigation.

Police said the subject bailed out of the vehicle, which was stolen after an armed robbery on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. near 75th Street and Ocean Terrace.

After the vehicle crashed into some bushes and the subject took off, police vehicles streamed into the Country Club of Miami neighborhood in Northwest Miami-Dade County.

Local 10 News learned the stolen car was spotted early Monday night and the driver led police on a pursuit that ended near Bay Hill Drive and West Lake Drive.

Authorities have not said whether the detained individual has been arrested.