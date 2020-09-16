Family of Ralph Carr passes out flyers in hopes of solving murder on three year anniversary of fatal shooting

MIAMI – A South Florida family marked a somber anniversary on Tuesday night in Miami’s Model City neighborhood.

It’s been three years since 24-year-old Ralph Carr was shot and killed outside an apartment complex at Northwest 8th Avenue and 70th Street.

His family said it happened as Carr walked outside to his car.

There have been no arrests for Carr’s murder, so the family returned to the crime scene on Tuesday to pass out flyers and demand answers from those who may know more than they’re telling.

“Someone is always out in this neighborhood no matter what time of morning it is, so I know someone saw something,” said Tawana Akins, Ralph’s aunt. “So if you saw something, I just need you to say something. Because he’s a human, he deserves justice and we deserve justice as a family.”

A $7,000 reward is available to anyone who comes forward with information that leads to an arrest, just call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.