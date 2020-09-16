Fire in NW Miami-Dade burns home but nobody seriously hurt

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Ravyn Rodriguez, 13, was in the middle of distance learning Wednesday when a fire started at a home nearby, generating white plumes of smoke.

“I just saw smoke and then I told my friend, ‘Why is it so dark outside?’” she said.

It was a tense scene for neighbors in the 5900 block of NW 110th Drive, but luckily nobody was seriously hurt.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says one person was treated for minor injuries on the scene but not transported to a hospital.

The woman who rents the efficiency that was on fire told police she started it by accident. She was temporarily detained to receive emergency mental health services via the Baker Act, authorities said.