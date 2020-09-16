Florida teachers want superintendent fired over COVID-19 plans

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A Florida teachers union wants a district superintendent fired for his handling of school reopenings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The union representing Palm Beach County teachers is calling for Superintendent Donald Fennoy to be fired because its members have “lost all faith” in his ability to successfully reopen campuses next week.

The Classroom Teachers Association made the announcement Wednesday in an email to members.

School district officials declined to comment.

The school board will consider the request later Wednesday. Meanwhile, the state reported at least 152 more deaths Wednesday, bringing the total since March to more than 13,000.

