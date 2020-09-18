Loggerhead sea turtle with large tumor found off Duck Key

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A sub-adult loggerhead sea turtle was rescued off Duck Key Thursday by a young family that is on vacation in the area and is now being treated at the Turtle Hospital in Marathon.

Turtle Hospital manager Bette Zirkelbach told Local 10 News in an email that the turtle now named Chomper was entangled in fishing line when it was rescued.

She said the tumor is the largest the Turtle Hospital has seen in more than 30 years.

According to Zirkelbach, Chomper is scheduled to undergo surgery on Saturday with Dr. Terry Norton so that the tumor can be removed.

Zirkelbach said Turtle Hospital employees are hoping that Norton will be able to save Chomper’s flipper.