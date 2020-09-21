Gov. DeSantis seeks new penalties for violent protesters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Violent protesters and looters could face new felonies under legislation Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing.

DeSantis made his announcement Monday backed by law enforcement and legislative leaders.

He said the state is going to get tough on anyone who participates in disorderly protests that cause property damage or injury.

The proposed package would also strip municipalities of state money if they defund law enforcement. It would also create new penalties for people who harass people in restaurants, tear down monuments or damage or destroy public property during a violent assembly.

People from out of state would face enhanced penalties for participating.