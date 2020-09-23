Community reaches out to mother of 6 displaced after car crashed into her home

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – When a car crashed into the front of Rebecca Goldman’s rented home on Sept. 13, the destruction left the property uninhabitable.

A pickup truck, driven by a man now charged with DUI, slammed into the front bedroom window of the home on Seventh Court in Lauderhill where Goldman and her children had been just moments before.

She said the outpouring of support from the community, both directly and to her GoFundMe page, has been overwhelming.

“I’m not used to really getting help, so you really have to put your pride aside, especially in a moment like this that really wasn’t my fault, to make sure -- you know, I have six kids, and I can’t just roll over into a fetal position and say, ‘I can’t do this,’ so to have everybody give support and love, it’s just really overwhelming,” Goldman said.

Along with drunk driving, 62-year-old Roy Render is facing several other charges resulting from the accident.