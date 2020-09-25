85-year-old man killed in Hialeah hit-and-run. Police looking for leads.

HIALEAH, Fla. – An 85-year-old man was on his daily walk when he was sent some 30 feet in the air by a driver who just kept going, leaving the man to die.

Angel Leandro was in a crosswalk Sept. 18 around 7 a.m. outside Amelia Earhart Park on East 65th Street and 4th Avenue in Hialeah when he was struck.

“To pass away in that manner, I mean we’re all hoping that it was on impact, not after the fact,” said Leandro’s niece Jenny Ramos, who said he took that morning walk every day for over 25 years.

“A human life? You have an obligation, you have an obligation to stop.”

Witnesses say the impact was so violent, the elderly man went flying about 30 feet before hitting the pavement.

Detectives don’t have a description of the car, and loved ones are pleading for the driver to come forward.

“I think that’s what hurts me the most, that there was no regard for human life,” Ramos said. “It’s much more heart-wrenching for my mom because this is her brother. They grew up together. They came from Cuba.”

If you have any information, you are urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.