MIAMI – Officers warned a man attempted to abduct a woman on Thursday near Coral Gables.

Detectives responded about 12:20 p.m. to an area at Southwest Eighth Street and Southwest 55th Avenue.

The woman managed to get away from the stranger, but police officers are asking anyone with information about the attempted abduction to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.