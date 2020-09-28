Elderly man beaten after asking neighbor to clean up after his dog

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A confrontation over dog poop led to an elderly man being physically assaulted and another man facing charges.

It all unfolded in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

According to police, Jay Deuschle was walking his dog when it stopped to do its business.

Mugshot for Jay Deuschle, who was arrested for beating his 71-year-old neighbor after a dispute over dog poop. (WPLG)

A 71-year-old homeowner walked down his driveway and saw the dog going number two on the lawn, so he asked Duschle to clean up after it.

That’s when police said Duschle punched the man in the face with no provocation.

According to the police report, “Duschle then gets over top of the victim and continues to strike him with a closed fist multiple times. The victim received several bruises on his face and chin. The victim also stated he was punched in the throat and is having issues swallowing and his voice is not the same.”

Police soon were involved and Deuschle was arrested.

He is expected to post bail sometime Monday but must stay away from the victim.