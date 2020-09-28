83ºF

Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, armed, barricades self in Fort Lauderdale home, police called

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

FILE - In this Thursday, March 28, 2019, file photo, Brad Parscale, manager of President Donald Trump's reelection campaign, throws "Make America Great Again," hats to the audience before a rally in Grand Rapids, Mich. Trump is shaking up his campaign amid sinking poll numbers, replacing Parscale with veteran GOP operative Bill Stepien. Trump and Parscales relationship had been strained since a Tulsa, Okla., rally that drew a dismal crowd, infuriating the president. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Former campaign manager for Donald Trump, Brad Parscale, who was replaced by the President less than four month until November’s vote was reportedly armed with a gun and threatening to harm himself at his Fort Lauderdale home on Sunday afternoon.

Police have not confirmed that Parscale worked for Trump, but records confirm that the property in Fort Lauderdale is owned by Parscale, 44, and Local 10 has spoken to neighbors who also said it was the former advisor to the President.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to a home in reference to an armed male attempting suicide Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the wife of the man who told them her husband was armed, had access to multiple firearms inside the house and was threatening to harm himself. She had placed the 911 call, according to police.

Fort Lauderdale Police said that the armed subject was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he was placed under a Baker Act.

They determined no one else was in the home.

A statement from President Trump’s Campaign Communications Director, Tim Murtaugh, states: "Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible.”

(This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to Local 10 and Local10.com for more developments.)

