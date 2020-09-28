Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, armed, barricades self in Fort Lauderdale home, police called

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Former campaign manager for Donald Trump, Brad Parscale, who was replaced by the President less than four month until November’s vote was reportedly armed with a gun and threatening to harm himself at his Fort Lauderdale home on Sunday afternoon.

Police have not confirmed that Parscale worked for Trump, but records confirm that the property in Fort Lauderdale is owned by Parscale, 44, and Local 10 has spoken to neighbors who also said it was the former advisor to the President.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to a home in reference to an armed male attempting suicide Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the wife of the man who told them her husband was armed, had access to multiple firearms inside the house and was threatening to harm himself. She had placed the 911 call, according to police.

Fort Lauderdale Police said that the armed subject was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he was placed under a Baker Act.

They determined no one else was in the home.

A statement from President Trump’s Campaign Communications Director, Tim Murtaugh, states: "Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible.”

