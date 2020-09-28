Gas prices keep dropping (not that Florida drivers will complain)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida’s gas prices continue to drop, with the average price across the state for a gallon of regular unleaded sliding three cents over the past week to $2.10 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association.

That average is the state’s lowest since Aug. 31 and 36 cents lower than at this time last year.

“Gas prices are following their seasonal trend of declining during the fall,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “With summer over and school back in session, Americans typically begin to cut back on road trips. The combination of lower fuel demand and strong gasoline supply levels is keeping downward pressure on prices at the pump.”

AAA says that, according to Energy Information Administration data, gasoline demand is 9 percent lower than a year ago while supplies are nearly 5% percent higher than this time last year.

And Florida’s average price is well below the national average of $2.19 on Monday morning.

Just be careful if you need to fill up in Palm Beach County. The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area has the highest gas price average in the state at $2.23.