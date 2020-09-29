Teen accused of threatening to shoot up school ordered to undergo psychological evaluation

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy who was arrested over the weekend on accusations that he threatened to shoot up his school appeared in juvenile court Tuesday, at which time he was ordered by a judge to undergo a psychological evaluation.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office took the teen into custody Sunday with assistance from the FBI.

According to authorities, the teen posted a video on social media, threatening to commit a school shooting.

The FBI was alerted about the video Saturday night via its National Threat Operations Center.

The FBI then informed BSO’s Threat Management Unit and Real Time Crime Center. The two agencies worked together to investigate the tip and arrest the teen. In court Tuesday, it was revealed that the teen goes to American Heritage School in Plantation.

The teen faces one felony count of making written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

Authorities said the teen claimed the video was a joke.

The teen has a detention review hearing scheduled for Friday.