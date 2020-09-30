9 Cuban migrants found 10 miles south of Key Colony Beach

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard interdicted nine Cuban migrants Sunday about 10 miles south of Key Colony Beach, Coast Guard officials confirmed.

Officials said crew members safely embarked the nine men onto the Cutter William.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore then repatriated the migrants to Cabanas, Cuba.

According to officials, the Coast Guard has interdicted about 40 Cuban migrants on the waters in fiscal year 2020, which began Oct. 1, 2019. Coast Guard crews interdicted 327 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2019.

“These numbers represent the total number of at-sea interdictions, landings and disruptions in the Florida Straits, the Caribbean and Atlantic Ocean,” a Coast Guard news release stated.

According to officials, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention when aboard a Coast Guard cutter.

“The crew and I are extremely pleased with the outcome of the recent joint interdiction with our shipmates from Station Marathon,” said Lt. Kyle Pearson, command officer of the cutter William Trump. “Sector Key West’s readiness posture and increased Maritime Domain Awareness allowed for a prompt and safe interdiction, preserving both the safety of life at sea and the integrity of our maritime borders.”