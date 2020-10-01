92-year-old COVID-19 survivor fought virus side by side with sister

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Ida Spencer is 92 years young, and her story of beating COVID-19 is one of faith and determination.

In August, her breathing was short and she knew something was wrong.

“They were nervous, my family,” she recalls. “They didn’t want to lose me. My son said, ‘Mom, I want you to come back home.’”

It wasn’t just Ida. Her sister was also diagnosed with COVID-19.

They lived together in Palmetto Bay for 16 years.

Ida cared for her younger sister, 81-year-old Deborah Holloway, who had underlying health issues. They were admitted to Baptist Health together and shared the same room all the way until the end.

Ida was released from the hospital on Aug. 24. Deborah died the next day

“We were in the room together, and I read scripture and prayed. They were coming to tell me there was no hope for my sister. I didn’t want to accept it,” Spencer says.

The sisters were attached at the hip, so for Spencer this was a tremendous loss.

But when you ask her how she made it through, Spencer says she’s still here because of prayer.

“It’s good to be alive,” she said with a laugh.