Police: Armed robbery suspect arrested after barricading himself inside home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An armed robbery suspect was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after he barricaded himself inside a home in Broward County, authorities said.

Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening said authorities were notified about the barricaded suspect just before 1 p.m. following the armed robbery that is being investigated by the Lauderhill Police Department.

Liening said the man bailed out of a car and barricaded himself inside a home in the 1400 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue.

She said the police department’s SWAT negotiators responded to the scene and took the suspect into custody.

Multiple other people who were inside the home were detained for questioning by Lauderhill police, she said.

No other details were immediately released.