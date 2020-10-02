Mayor Dale Holness says face masks still required in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Mayor Dale V.C. Holness said on Friday that the use of face masks and social distancing will continue to be enforced since he and other mayors are expecting a surge in coronavirus infections.

Gov. Ron DeSantis' order prevents Broward County from collecting fees now, but it doesn’t prevent officers from issuing citations with fees that can be collected later, Holness said.

He also said the mayors in the area will continue cohesive efforts to control infections. Holness' news conference comes a day after Broward County Public Schools announced students will begin a gradual return to schoolhouses on Oct. 9.

“That’s more activity that will cause the spread of the virus,” Holness said.

According to the Florida Department of Health, Broward County has had 77,631 confirmed coronavirus infections and 1,415 deaths associated with COVID-19.

