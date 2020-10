TAMARAC, Fla. – Detectives are investigating how a 3-year-old boy was shot on Friday in Broward County.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the University Hospital and Medical Center in Tamarac. The boy’s parents drove the boy to the hospital after he was shot in the hand.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.