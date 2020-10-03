Search ongoing after two people stabbed before sunrise in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Hollywood are investigating a double stabbing in Hollywood.

According to police, two people were stabbed at approximately 5 a.m. in the area of North 16th Avenue and Arthur Street.

Police said the victims' injuries are not life-threatening. One was treated for her injuries on the scene while the other was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

A search is ongoing for the subject who stabbed the victims.

Police said the victims were providing conflicting information regarding whether or not they know the subject.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.