Armed carjacker fatally shot during road rage incident, deputies say

TAMARAC, Fla. – A man who committed an armed carjacking in Greenacres Monday was fatally shot a short time later after he was involved in a road rage incident in Broward County, authorities said.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Xavier Malik Williams, 21, stole a gray Mercedes-Benz and then drove south into Broward County, at which time he became involved in a road rage incident with the driver of a black Infiniti Q40.

Deputies said the incident evolved into a verbal argument at the Speedway gas station at 2401 W. Commercial Blvd. in Tamarac and Williams threatened to rob the driver of the Infiniti.

The men exchanged gunfire and Williams was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Man sitting on ground in handcuffs following shooting outside gas station. (WPLG)

The other driver, whose identity has not been released, was initially placed in handcuffs, but he was not arrested.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the Broward State Attorney’s Office will determine whether charges will be pursued.