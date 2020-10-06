Controversy over testosterone therapy for weight loss

WESTON, Fla. – Data recently presented at the virtual European and International Congress on Obesity is supporting the use of testosterone therapy to treat men with obesity but experts in weight loss are raising concerns.

“Testosterone therapy has been used for males who are deficient and it has proven that for those who are deficient that they also have weight loss up to 20%, however when it comes to how much you lose it’s durability and testosterone therapy is not a durable treatment in the long run,” said Dr. Raul Rosenthal, a bariatric surgeon with Cleveland Clinic Weston.

Rosenthal added that testosterone therapy also has a risk of producing potentially deadly blood clots.

Also in today’s health news, a new study finds that spinal cord stimulation could help decrease pain and improve mobility in Parkinson’s disease, a long term degenerative disorder that results from damage to nerve cells in the brain that produce dopamine.

Parkinson’s affects close to one million Americans.

And scientists have developed a new and accurate test for covid that doesn’t use scarce compounds called 'reagents, paving the way for wide spread testing in both industrialized and developing countries including the U.S.

The new test catches all but the least infections.