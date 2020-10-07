Family devastated, left with questions after drowning death of woman in Dania

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Friends and family remember Allyson Williams, 23, as a generous and loving person.

“She was one of the most beautiful, gentle souls,” said childhood friend Nina Santana.

Broward Sheriff’s Detectives said Williams was killed when Lorenzo Pulliam, 28, tied up her hands and feet and threw her into the Dania Cut Off Canal on September 21st. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Pulliam then jumped into the water to drown her before untying her limbs.

Santana said Williams suffered from depression and had not been in touch for a couple of months. News of her death was devastating.

“I dropped to the floor crying. I couldn’t believe it. Ally of people,” Santana said.

Broward Sheriff’s detectives have not released details about how Williams and Pulliam might have crossed paths or what led up to the drowning. A possible motive has not been released.

“I believe they didn’t know each other,” said brother Joseph Flynn.

“To our knowledge, she didn’t know him,” Santana said. “She could have been walking to a corner store. It was the wrong moment, wrong time. My message is: be careful and get help if you need help.”

“Cherish your friends, cherish your family. You don’t know what’s going to happen,” Flynn said.

Pulliam is currently being held at the Broward County Jail and faces a charge of premeditated first-degree murder.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. The page can be found by clicking here.