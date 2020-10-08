87ºF

Busted! Man caught driving 122 mph on Pines Boulevard, police say

Steve Owen, Assistant News Director

Tags: Pembroke Pines, Broward County
Pembroke Pines Police caught a driver going 122 mph in a 45 mph zone on Pines Boulevard. (Photo courtesy of Pembroke Pines Police Department)

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – There’s speeding and then there’s going 122 mph in a 45 mph zone.

That’s how fast a 27-year-old man was clocked on Pines Boulevard on Wednesday morning, according to Pembroke Pines Police.

Alejandro Rodriguez, of Miami Lakes, was pulled over on just west of I-75, police say.

He faces a $1,000 fine and must appear in front of a judge.

