Busted! Man caught driving 122 mph on Pines Boulevard, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – There’s speeding and then there’s going 122 mph in a 45 mph zone.

That’s how fast a 27-year-old man was clocked on Pines Boulevard on Wednesday morning, according to Pembroke Pines Police.

Alejandro Rodriguez, of Miami Lakes, was pulled over on just west of I-75, police say.

He faces a $1,000 fine and must appear in front of a judge.