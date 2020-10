MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A longtime South Florida politician is calling it quits.

Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales has announced that he is resigning from his post.

Morales, who has been leading the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

The former Miami-Dade County Commissioner has served as the city manager for the past seven years.

His last day will be Feb 1, he said, so that he can explore the “next chapter of his life.”