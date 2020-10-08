Teen who confessed to hacking Miami-Dade schools appears in court

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The teenager accused of hacking into Miami-Dade Public Schools and causing issues with their online learning had another hearing Thursday.

State prosecutors have agreed to let Christian Oliveros, 16, meet with a psychologist or therapist to see if he can be diverted to a program or therapy.

It still hasn’t been determined if he will be charged as an adult.

The first two days of online learning for the new school year at Miami-Dade schools were interrupted when no one could access the K-12 platform.

Oliveros, a junior at South Miami Senior High School, was arrested and confessed to “orchestrating eight Distributed Denial-of-Service cyber attacks, designed to overwhelm District networks, including web-based systems needed for My School Online,” according to a district spokeswoman.

While Superintendent of Schools Alberto Carvalho said Oliveros was responsible for at least eight of the attacks, authorities believe he was not acting alone.

The district eventually dropped that particular online learning platform