Former Tennessee State running back from Fort Lauderdale shot, killed outside liquor store

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Trabis Ward, a former standout running back at Tennessee State, has been identified as the man who was shot and killed early Saturday morning outside a liquor store.

Ward was 31.

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives said a 911 call was received around 12:30 a.m. Saturday regarding a shooting at 3875 N.W. 19th St.

When deputies arrived, they found a man lying on the ground unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of J&L Liquors. He was later identified as Ward.

He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center but died from his injuries.

Ward from Fort Lauderdale, who graduated from Dillard High School, played with the Tennessee State Tigers between 2009 and 2013.

We are saddened to learn of the passing for former Tiger Trabis Ward. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, teammates and coaches. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/E1JPWTcXJe — Tennessee State Football (@TennStateFB) October 10, 2020

Detectives believe multiple people witnessed the shooting but fled the scene.

They are asking anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at (954) 321-4544 or (954) 321-4210. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

There is a reward for information that leads to an arrest of $3,000.