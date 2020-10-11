Car crashes into house in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A car ended up lodged into a house Sunday morning.

Investigators said two vehicles collided near an intersection at 1080 NW 29th Terrace shortly after 11 a.m. One of the cars, a Hyundai Sonata, ended up striking a home.

Three people, 2 adults and a small child, were transported to Plantation General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Fire rescue said the child was secured in a car safety seat and did not appear to have injuries, but was transported as a precaution.

The house suffered minor damage, according to BSO.