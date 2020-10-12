90ºF

Carnival Cruise Line cancels more Florida trips

Associated Press

In this file photo, the Carnival Magic is docked at Port Canaveral, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI – Carnival Cruise Line says it’s canceling its remaining cruises scheduled for November out of two Florida ports, as well as five cruises from Australia at the beginning of next year.

The cruise line had previously announced it was canceling for the rest of the year all U.S. cruises except for trips out of Port Miami and Port Canaveral in Central Florida.

But Monday’s announcement nixed trips in November on the six ships operating out of the two Florida ports.

The cruise line says it is also notifying guests that five cruises on Carnival Splendor out of Sydney, Australia, next January and February have been canceled.

