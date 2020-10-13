Hollywood police shoot armed, naked man outside residential building

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred Monday night in Hollywood, authorities confirmed Tuesday morning.

According to Hollywood Police Officer Christian Lata, who is also a spokesman for the agency, officers were called to the 3100 block of Surf Road around 10:45 p.m. in reference to a naked white male walking around the area.

Lata said officers arrived at the scene to find the naked man holding a gun.

He said officers tried to deescalate the situation, but the man’s actions forced them to shoot at him. He did not specify the details of the suspect’s actions.

According to Lata, officers rendered aid to the man who was eventually transported to a local hospital by Hollywood Fire Rescue. He said the suspect’s condition is unknown at this time.

No officers were injured during the ordeal and the suspect’s gun was recovered at the scene, Lata said.

Video taken from a Hollywood Towers resident’s balcony early Tuesday morning shows a police officer with his flashlight near the building.

Authorities had a white car blocked off in front of the building, which was later towed away.

It’s unclear whether that car belonged to the suspect.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.