LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man was found dead early Tuesday morning outside a store in Lauderhill.

The man’s body was found near the Check Cashing store at 5552 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

The cause of death is unclear at this point.

No other details were immediately released by police.

