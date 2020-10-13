Police locate parents of toddler found alone in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police confirmed that they have found the parents of a young boy who was discovered alone Tuesday morning.

Police said the child, who is believed to be between 1 and 2 years old, was found wandering alone in the area of Southwest 164th Terrace and First Court.

According to authorities, the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

No other details were immediately released.

This is a developing news story.

