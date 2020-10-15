Miami-Dade police officer stunned with taser after man crashes into 2 police vehicles

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was taken into custody overnight after he crashed his vehicle into two marked Miami-Dade police cars, authorities said.

The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 104th Terrace and 22nd Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta, the suspect’s vehicle overturned when it struck the police cars, which were unoccupied at the time.

He said officers deployed their tasers while trying to take the man into custody and one officer was drive stunned in the process. Drive stunning causes pain rather than temporary paralysis, and occurs without the probes being discharged.

The officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be checked out.

No other details were immediately released.