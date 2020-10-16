She broke in and stole the chain off the neck of 96-year-old woman, Miami police say

MIAMI – Miami police are looking for a woman involved in the home invasion robbery of a 96-year-old woman.

Investigators say the elderly woman was eating inside her kitchen when the suspect walked in through the open front door and “snatched a gold chain that was being worn around the victim’s neck.”

Surveillance video from a neighbor’s house shows a maroon SUV arriving across the street of the home in the 1600 block of SW 14th Street around 10:20 a.m. on Sept. 21, detectives say. A woman gets out of the passenger side before heading toward the house.

The victim tells Local 10 News that the suspect claimed to be there to take her to a clinic for a medical appointment. But then she ripped off her chain and threw her to the ground by her hair.

Luckily, she wasn’t seriously hurt, but she said the chain had sentimental value. It was given to her by a sibling who passed away several years ago.

Police say the suspect is a white woman, approximately 40 years old, who had medium length black hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a light-colored sweater, dark pants, white shoes with a black face mask.

They are also looking for the driver of the maroon SUV, possibly a Honda CR-V, which fled eastbound from the home.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (305) 603-6370. Or, to remain anonymous, you can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip” or Send a text message to 274637.