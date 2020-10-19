Man killed, teen held at gunpoint during armed robbery in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 23-year-old man was shot to death last week during an armed robbery in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed on Monday.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of One West Sunrise Boulevard.

Police said officers responded to the area regarding a ShotSpotter alert when they received a 911 call about the robbery and shooting.

Surveillance video shows one of the robbers holding a teenager at gunpoint and demanding he hand over his jewelry while a second robber tried to rob the other victim, authorities said.

Police said the second thief shot the second victim multiple times and both robbers then ran to a nearby vehicle and fled the area.

The man who was shot was identified by police as Roderick Gallon.

Gallon, who lived in Lauderhill, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

The teen was not injured during the robbery.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Elijah Thomas at 954-828-6093 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.