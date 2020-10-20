New K9 cop sniffs out cocaine and heroin in 2 drug trafficking busts

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – In her first month on the job, Coral the K9 is already making some big drug busts for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency says Coral assisted in two trafficking cases in the Florida Keys on Monday.

She helped uncover 4.1 ounces of cocaine after a Big Pine Key driver was stopped for a window tint violation. Jerome Durham, 32, faces a charge of cocaine trafficking.

Then, as Coral arrived at the scene of another stop in Marathon, a man exited his pickup and attempted to throw a bag into a nearby storm drain, deputies say. The bag had over an ounce of heroin, and a small amount of marijuana was also found inside the truck.

James Leroy White, 54, was charged with heroin trafficking, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Coral’s hiring at the beginning of October to replace K9 Deja, who retired after 10 years of service.

“K9 Coral recognizes she has some big paws to fill, but we are confident that she is up for the challenge!” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

So far her addition has only been ruff on the bad guys. (Sorry, we had to.)