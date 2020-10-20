Police searching for man, woman in connected to deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale bus terminal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have new leads on a deadly shooting that took place at a bus terminal, and they are asking for the public’s help.

The shooting took place on Saturday, Oct. 17 at approximately 2:10 p.m.

Authorities are looking for a man and a woman seen on newly released surveillance photos.

Police said the woman got into an argument with the victim, then walked across the street to speak with the alleged shooter at the Broward County Bus Terminal located at 101 Northwest 1st Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.

According to police, when the victim entered the bus terminal a few minutes later, the male suspect immediately opened fire once he saw the victim.

Two innocent bystanders who were nearby were also shot, but did not suffer any life-threatening injuries. One of them remains hospitalized.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Devonta Gaines.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.