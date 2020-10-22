74ºF

Person hit by train and killed in Oakland Park; traffic diverted

Saira Anwer, Reporter

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Police are at the scene where a person was struck by a Tri-Rail train near Oakland Park Boulevard.
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train early Thursday morning near Oakland Park Boulevard and NW 17th Terrace.

It happened around 5 a.m., authorities say.

About 50 passengers were on the train at the time, and Tri-Rail is busing them from the area.

Eastbound traffic on West Oakland Park Boulevard is being diverted as police have the area taped off for their investigation.

