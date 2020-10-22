Robber caught on camera left store empty-handed

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man seen on surveillance video tried to rob a Pompano Beach market at gunpoint, detectives say, but he ultimately left empty-handed.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released the footage in hopes of identifying him.

The man wearing a black mask and a black hoodie went into the Pompano Meat and Fish Market at 799 S. Dixie Highway around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Investigators say he pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register.

BSO says the man, who appears to be 20 to 25 years of age, left the market and headed west.

If you have any information about the man seen in the video, you are asked to contact BSO Robbery Detective Keith Rosen at 954-321-4253. To remain anonymous, you can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS-8477 or browardcrimestoppers.org.