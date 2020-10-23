2 men taken into custody in West Miami shootout with police

WEST MIAMI, Fla. – Police have released the names of two men taken into custody in connection to the shootout in West Miami on Tuesday night where a police officer was grazed by a bullet.

Police say 21-year-old Nicolas Segrera has been arrested and faces two counts of trafficking.

Julio Juan Garcia, 24, was also taken into custody after police say he’s the one who shot at officers.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex near Ludlam Road and Southwest 20th Street.

Police were conducting a narcotics investigation when shots were fired from inside the apartment.

One officer was hit near his ear and rushed to Ryder Trauma Center. He has since been released from the hospital.

